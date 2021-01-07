Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $16.50. Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 1,000,819 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

