Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.40. Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 8,795,287 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.40.

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) Company Profile (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

