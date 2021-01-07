GHOST (GHOST) Price Tops $0.0735

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $90,841.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

