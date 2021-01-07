Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GVDBF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,129.00 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,031.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,090.88.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

