Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

