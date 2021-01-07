Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

