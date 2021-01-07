Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 5,136,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,672,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

