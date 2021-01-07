Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 48.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

