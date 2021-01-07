Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Globe Life traded as high as $97.79 and last traded at $97.47. 624,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 434,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $2,201,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 79.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 21.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.