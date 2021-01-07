Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 337,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 226,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $404,480.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

