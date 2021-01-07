GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

