GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 3,488 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.

GDDY stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

