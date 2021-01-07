Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 66.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver metals. It has a pipeline of approximately 180,000 hectares of mineral projects at various stages of development located in Chile and Paraguay, as well as in Argentina.

