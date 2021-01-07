Gordon Haskett Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $104.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from $95.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $110.09.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

