GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 3.8%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 304,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 758,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million and a P/E ratio of -14.72.

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,400.

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

