Graft (GRFT) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $232,698.25 and $31.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

