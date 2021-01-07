Graviocoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,348.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00110739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00460260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00230933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052415 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

