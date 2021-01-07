GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $98,120.51 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,120.51 and $4,147.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00114948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00469756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00232386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054671 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,031,507 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

