Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Loop Capital

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s current price.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

GTN opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

