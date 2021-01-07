Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

