Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 97.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

