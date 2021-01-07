Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.93 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

