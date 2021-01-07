Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.29 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of SITE Centers worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SITE Centers by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in SITE Centers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.35. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

