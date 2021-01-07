Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of American Assets Trust worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. ValuEngine upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $311,407.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556 over the last three months. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAT stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

