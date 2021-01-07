Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 122,176 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2,049.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,176 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 448,959 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,366 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,875 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.