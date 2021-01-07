Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,303 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $807,018. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

