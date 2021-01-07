Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.