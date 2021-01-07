Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.