Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

