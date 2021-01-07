Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $117.00, but opened at $113.50. Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 105,312 shares.

Specifically, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £198.75 million and a P/E ratio of -104.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

