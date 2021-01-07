Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of OMAB opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $2,617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

