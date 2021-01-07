Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.88. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 132,232 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.