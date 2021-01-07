Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

