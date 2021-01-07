GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nomura cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $66.14.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $46.43 on Thursday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -122.18 and a beta of -0.39.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after buying an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.