Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,149,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075,787 shares of company stock valued at $715,704,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

