Guggenheim Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.53.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $283.14 on Monday. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $312.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in argenx by 56.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

