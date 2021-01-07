Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $369,669.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 115.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00421785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,097,045 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

