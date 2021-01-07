GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $141.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $148.54 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $109.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $521.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $533.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $721.99 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $773.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.08.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,526. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

