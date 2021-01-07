Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $126.61, with a volume of 3542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

