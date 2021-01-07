Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $40.10 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $40.10 million and $827,403.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,075.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.32 or 0.03207613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00439818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.01181073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00395364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00190652 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 346,812,873 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

