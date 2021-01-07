Happycoin (HPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

