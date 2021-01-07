Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Holger Wesche Sells 10,000 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HARP opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HARP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

