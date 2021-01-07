Hashgard (GARD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $158,004.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $9.08 million and $158,004.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00282490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.69 or 0.02676364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

