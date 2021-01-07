Hashgard Market Capitalization Achieves $9.40 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $141,605.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

