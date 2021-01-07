Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE HE opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

