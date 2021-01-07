Hazer Group Limited (HZR.AX) (ASX:HZR) Insider Danielle Lee Buys 50,000 Shares

Hazer Group Limited (HZR.AX) (ASX:HZR) insider Danielle Lee purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 36.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.41.

Hazer Group Limited (HZR.AX) Company Profile

Hazer Group Limited commercializes Hazer Process, a novel hydrogen-and-graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen energy, and synthetic graphite markets. Hazer Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

