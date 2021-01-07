Head-To-Head Analysis: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

9.0% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -28.95% -26.60% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.10%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.42%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 172.01 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.33

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 37 issued/allowed patents and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.