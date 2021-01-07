Head-To-Head Analysis: Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and Aenza S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 4.92% 11.14% 7.22% Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Construction Partners has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Construction Partners and Aenza S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $783.24 million 2.13 $43.12 million $0.84 38.43 Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.33 -$265.15 million N/A N/A

Construction Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aenza S.A.A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Construction Partners and Aenza S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Construction Partners presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.75%. Given Construction Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Aenza S.A.A. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand and gravel that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

