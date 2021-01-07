Head-To-Head Comparison: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) vs. (NYSE:INS)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and (NYSE:INS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 13.94 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -47.12 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 12 0 2.86 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson presently has a consensus target price of $60.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -35.41% -60.48% -16.59% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LivePerson beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

