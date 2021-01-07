Head to Head Comparison: SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) vs. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.98 $17.29 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 6.94 $46.28 million $0.13 100.46

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02% Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 4 13 0 2.76

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

